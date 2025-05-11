Cecily Strong and Colin Jost make surprise cameos in ‘SNL’ cold open

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Things started off warmly enough on this weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” but then took a turn.

Cast members Kenan Thompson, Marcello Hernandez and Bowen Yang appeared in the cold open for a heartfelt tribute to their moms ahead of Mother’s Day, but the moment was cut short when James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump showed up and sent them all packing.

He began his bit by talking about the newly elected Pope Leo XIV and joking about the 69-year-old’s hometown saying, “We have an American pope – Chicago-style. No ketchup.”

“We like Pope Leo. We hope he does… what we want,” Johnson as Trump continued, adding, “otherwise I’ll have to send JD back to do his thing.” The joke was a reference to the vice president’s visit to the Vatican shortly before the death of Pope Francis last month.

He continued to discuss the pope and the Catholic Church, saying, “We love Catholic – it’s one of the stronger Christian organizations, along with Salvation Army and, I wanna say, Chick-fil-A.”

Soon, he was joined on stage by “SNL” alum Cecily Strong as Jeanine Pirro, who was appointed interim US attorney for Washington, DC this week. Strong frequently portrayed Pirro during her time on the show.Strong as Pirro came out with a large black bag, which she joked was “a cozy for my Merlot-zy,” removing a bottle of red wine from the bag for good measure.

Johnson as Trump said what he liked about Pirro, observing that “she’s a great legal mind, and she has the most important quality I look for in a lawyer: she’s on TV.”

“You’re very very tough,” he later added.

“…Especially on immigration,” Strong as Pirro replied. “I don’t have any reservations about sending things back. My friends know I have sent back every salad I’ve ever ordered at a restaurant.”

“Wouldn’t know. I’ve never eaten one,” Johnson as Trump said.

The sketch ended with an appearance by current “SNL” cast member and “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost, who portrayed Pete Hegseth.

The episode was hosted by “White Lotus” star Walton Goggins, with musical guest Arcade Fire.

“SNL” airs Saturdays on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

