Explosions reported after India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire

[ Source: Reuters ]

Nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire after U.S. pressure and diplomacy.

However within hours, blasts were reported from the main cities of Indian Kashmir, the centre of four days of fighting.

Blasts were heard in Srinagar and Jammu and projectiles and flashes were seen in the night sky over Jammu, similar to the events of the previous evening.

This has been confirmed by authorities

