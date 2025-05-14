Canada's Carney unveils economy-focused cabinet amid US trade war

[ Source: BBC News ]

Prime Minister Mark Carney has unveiled a new team promising “decisive action” on his ambitious economic agenda, amid a trade war with the US and President Donald Trump’s repeated remarks undermining Canada’s sovereignty.

The new cabinet of 28 ministers and 10 secretaries of state marks some significant changes, including a new foreign minister to handle the currently fraught US-Canada relationship.

Carney says the reshuffle, two weeks after the election, brings a mix of familiar names as well as political newcomers – a team “purpose-built for this hinge moment”.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.