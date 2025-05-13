Video shows Sean 'Diddy' Combs hitting and kicking then-girlfriend in hotel hallway

[ Source: Reuters ]

Jurors in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial viewed a 2016 video

In which the hip-hop mogul assaults his then-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, throws her to the ground in the hallway of a Los Angeles area hotel and kicks her as she tries to enter an elevator.

Prosecutors introduced the video on the first day of evidence in the high-profile trial.

Article continues after advertisement

Combs, wearing only a towel, is then seen grabbing Ventura’s belongings and dragging her into the hallway. He leaves Ventura behind. She lies motionless on the ground for a moment before getting up and walking to a hotel phone mounted on the wall.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.