Semi-final spots confirmed

Semi-final spots for the 70th Fiji Gujarati Sports Association Tournament have been confirmed, and will be held today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

In the first semi-final, Lami 3 will be going up against Suva at 9am, before Lami 1 faces New Zealand United at 10.30am.

The three-day tournament consists of 90 overseas-based and 70 local players.

President Sanjay Patel says everything has been coming along smoothly over the past two days, and they are excited to see which team will emerge victorious.

“Apart from the weather, there has been no other incidents. The tournament so far is running very smoothly, which is very pleasing. And this year, there are 90 overseas and 70 local players in the tournament”

Patel is calling out to football fans to come out in numbers tomorrow and witness some quality action.

He is also wishing the best to the four teams who have qualified for the semis.

