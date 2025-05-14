Women in black hyped for semis

Ba Women FC is making history in their debut OFC Women’s Champions League campaign, a journey that has filled coach Charlene Lockington with pride as they prepare to face Hekari Women’s FC in the semi-final.

The team is approaching the match with excitement, having already achieved a milestone by reaching this stage of the competition.

While managing one injury, the team are also bolstered by fresh players who are ready to rise to the occasion.

Ba Women Skipper Luisa Tamani acknowledges their newcomer status in the competition but is determined to compete strongly.

“Hekari has been in the final three years now, we understand the motive behind that which is to get through to the finals again. But for us, we will do our best to our ability, and come game day, we should be ready for the challenge.”

The women in black recognizes Hekari Women’s FC as a formidable opponent, noting the presence of two Fijian players within their ranks, and are looking forward to a competitive match.

Ba will take on Hekari United tomorrow at 8.45am.

