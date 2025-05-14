Education PS proposed as FSSRU Chair

The Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union (FSSRU) is currently looking into a proposal from the Education Ministry to appoint Permanent Secretary Ratu Meli Nacuva as the union’s chairperson.

FSSRU vice president Savenaca Muamua clarified the current situation, stating that the decision from the Annual General Meeting held last week remains in effect.

The FSSRU has issued a 21-day notice for a special general meeting to accommodate the ministry’s proposed review.

He believes that the Permanent Secretary’s leadership could be beneficial, as he ultimately gives approvals.

“The PS is the only person that grants the approvals by the Ministry of Education for all sports. We need approvals because the Ministry of Education has got free education grant allocation for sports. So when the PS comes in to take on that leadership role in all sports in Fiji, that’s good because he’s the one who’s going to do the approval at the end.”

However, Muamua said that any such appointment must follow the proper constitutional review and adoption process at the AGM before it can be implemented.

The review process is expected to commence soon, with the FSSRU awaiting input from key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education and the Fiji Rugby Union, to set a date.

