PM defends expenses

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has defended the government’s expenses on investigations into high-level appointments.

The appointments include those at FICAC, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Fiji Corrections Service.

Responding to questions from FBC News, Rabuka says the Ministry of Civil Service and the legal fraternity has been polarized.

Rabuka says inquiry and investigations have to be carried out.

“Because we’ve only come in, we’ve been in office for more than two years now, but the service itself has been greatly infested by polarized people. Those who are for Fiji First Administration and those against.”

Rabuka also stood by the decision to engage overseas experts to lead the probes.

He says because there are so many polarized people, it is better to engage skills from abroad.

