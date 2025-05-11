Day two events of Girmit commemoration cancelled

Day two of the 146th Girmit Commemoration has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

Organisers confirmed the decision this morning, citing the poor state of the grounds after continuous rain overnight.

The scheduled program, which was set to run from 1pm to 4pm today, will no longer take place.

Safety concerns and the waterlogged grounds were the main reasons behind the cancellation, according to event officials.

More updates on the remaining days of the commemoration are expected to be announced later.

