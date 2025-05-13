Lal withdraws support from opposition group

Member of parliament Ketan Lal has officially withdrawn support from the opposition G15 group led by the Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu.

As part of this change, the MP stepped down from the roles of Deputy Whip and Shadow Minister for Justice, positions held within the Opposition Group 15.

The MP will now serve as a Independent Opposition MP.

Article continues after advertisement

In a social media post, Lal stated that he communicated this decision in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament Filimone Jitoko on May 11th.

Lal states that this move was made to uphold personal values of integrity, fairness, and independent thinking in service to the people.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.