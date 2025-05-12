Adam Scott joins ‘Studio’ gag

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Thank you, Sal Saperstein!

Adam Scott is getting in on the gag presented in Apple TV+’s comedy series “The Studio.” Scott appeared as himself in a recent episode and during an award speech, he thanked his old friend Sal, VP of fictional Continental Studios. It started a hilarious trend of gratitude towards the character, played by Ike Barinholtz.

Scott shared a real throwback photo of the pair of actors from back in the day to Instagram, with the caption “Me & Sal. Circa 2001” on Friday.

In his cameo in the acclaimed comedy, Scott accepted a Golden Globe for a fictional project and thanked Sal, who he credited with helping him in the early days of his career by giving him a couch to sleep on.

The moment sends Sal’s friend and boss Matt Remick – played by “Studio” co-creator Seth Rogen – into a tailspin of jealousy, since he too wants to be thanked in a Golden Globe acceptance speech.

Barinholtz also posted the photo to Instagram, with Rogen commenting, “Damn I can smell the couch from here.”

