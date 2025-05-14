Rewa powers through catch-up schedule

Rewa FC / Supplied

Rewa FC has coped well with a demanding schedule of numerous matches as they strive to improve their position in the Extra Premier League standing.

Head coach Rodeck Singh says It’s not easy to play two games in one weekend; but it’s no excuse as well as they chase the number one spot.

Since returning from the OFC Men’s Champions League in April, the Delta Tigers have had a demanding schedule of back-to-back games to keep pace in the league and qualify for the upcoming Bic Fiji FACT at the end of the month.

“We’re slowly taking game by game and we’re keeping tabs on Labasa as well, they are four points clear from us. This is why we’re always gunning for the maximum points.”

Coach Singh says the coaching panel is managing player fatigue well by rotating the available squad.

This has been an effective for the Rewa side as they currently sit on second position on the league table with 16 points.

This week’s fixtures see Rewa hosting Nadi in Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori at 3pm on Friday.

Their next game will be on Sunday against Tavua at the same Venue at 3pm.

In other EPL matches, Labasa hosts Nasinu at 1pm on Saturday at Subrail Park, Labasa.

On Sunday, Lautoka will play against Nadroga at 2pm at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Navua will go against Suva at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm, while Nadi will battle Ba at Prince Charles, Nadi also at the same time.

