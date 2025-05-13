Preparations for Tonga Schoolboys progressing well

[ Source: Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) / Facebook ]

Preparations are progressing well for the Fiji National Rugby League Under-18 team as they get ready to face the Tongan Schoolboys later this month.

The players have been actively hitting gym over the past few days and are shaping up well ahead of their first international match of the year.

Last year, the Fiji U18 side gained valuable experience with two matches against the Australian Schoolboys.

Article continues after advertisement

Most of the current squad was selected during the recent rounds of the Fiji National Rugby League competition.

Fiji will take on the Tongan Schoolboys at Churchill Park in Lautoka on May 24.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.