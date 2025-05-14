NSAAC to boost mental health support in schools

[Photo Credit: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

The National Substance Abuse Advisory Council is moving towards establishing stronger mental health support systems in schools to address the growing concerns around drug use, violence, and self-harm among students.

Acting Chief Executive Josua Naisele says counselling sessions have revealed a deeper issue among students, including an increase in mental health struggles that often manifest as drug use, aggressive behaviour, or self-harm.

Naisele says the Council is working closely with the Ministry of Education to push for more qualified counsellors in schools, especially at the district level.

Article continues after advertisement

“We need the people who are well qualified to address the students and help them recover from whatever they are going through. And instead of doing more harm, so we need people who are properly trained to do that. And I believe that is one way forward that we will definitely take it up again with the Ministry, so that they can see how they, when they are promoting certain individuals to senior position.”

Currently, there are only four divisional counsellors serving the entire country one each in the Central, Eastern, Northern, and Western divisions.

To ensure broader access, the Council aims to appoint district-level counsellors across all nine education jurisdictions.

Naisele adds that the Council also offers basic counselling and communication skills training for teachers to better support students until qualified professionals are widely available.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.