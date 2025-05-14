Ministry backs move for WIPO membership

[File Photo]

The loss of Indigenous knowledge is a persistent challenge in rural settings, and the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has taken a consistent approach to safeguarding it by recording traditional information.

With the government indicating its interest in registering as a member state of the World Intellectual Property Organisation, this move supports the Ministry’s efforts to safeguard Indigenous knowledge.

WIPO helps countries protect and manage intellectual property, offers legal and technical support to governments, and promotes innovation, creativity, and economic development through intellectual property systems.

Acting Deputy Secretary for Policy, Joeli Ditoka, says an important aspect of WIPO’s Lisbon System is the legal protection it provides, which also ensures that the process of acquiring traditional products promotes sustainable practices.

The Ministry supports the government’s move, with Ditoka highlighting the importance of exploring legal pathways to protect traditional products, especially at the international level.

However, even as a member of WIPO and the Lisbon System, the responsibility for monitoring and enforcing protection violations rests with the country itself.

“Enforcement is always a challenge, because even after we accede to the Lisbon Treaty, the monitoring and tracking of violations of these protections will be an ongoing challenge. It’s an ongoing task. It’s not cheap if someone was to violate, and you want to enforce, even if we were part of the Lisbon system. We need that protection. It’s better than nothing, which is what we currently have.”

The ministry hopes that, with collective efforts from both at the national level and the regional level, progress can be made in safeguarding unique traditional and indigenous knowledge.

