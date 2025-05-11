Committee recommends urgent financial reforms

[File Photo]

Financial mismanagement and poor oversight are crippling Nausori Town Council’s ability to deliver essential services.

This was highlighted by Standing Committee on Public Accounts member and Assistant Minister for Public Works Naisa Tuinaceva, during the review of the Council’s 2016–2018 Annual Report.

Tuinaceva says the $4 million in outstanding rate arrears is not just a figure, but a reflection of years of failed governance, weak revenue collection, and inadequate accountability.

He warns the Council will continue to struggle unless strict financial protocols are enforced.

“Municipal finances are not discretionary funds. They are the back-bone of service delivery. When fiscal accountability is compromised, everything falls apart, waste collection is delayed, parks remain neglected, and disaster preparedness is ignored.”

Tuinaceva says the committee is recommending several key measures, including mandatory independent financial audits every six months, automated revenue collection systems, and stronger enforcement of financial accountability.

