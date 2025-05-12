Turagavou raises concern over sexual violence cases

Dr Reverend Semisi Turagavou [file photo]

Methodist Church of Fiji President Dr Reverend Semisi Turagavou has expressed concern over the number of religious leaders involved in sexual violence cases in previous years.

Reverend Turagavou emphasizes that while these cases have been recorded previously, they highlight deeper issues that should not be blamed on the church itself but on the root causes and personal intentions of those involved.

He states that if an individual’s intentions are problematic from the outset, redirecting them becomes difficult even when they hold a position within a religious institution.

While pastors may gain theoretical knowledge through seminary training, Reverend Turagavou notes that inner struggles such as jealousy, greed, and selfishness can persist and are difficult to overcome.

“Some things, like jealousy, greed, and selfishness, may try to fade, but they are always there, and it’s a constant struggle.”

He hopes that individuals in such positions will first engage in self-reflection and self-analysis which will have a positive impact in society.

