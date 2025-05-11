Nasinu FC ready to take on Rewa

[ Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook ]

Nasinu FC knows what to expect this afternoon when they face football giants Rewa in the Extra Supermarket Premier League, and they are determined to walk away with a win.

Head coach Abunesh Kapur says Rewa will be one of their toughest opponents so far, but if his players follow the game plan closely, they should be able to secure a victory.

Kapur’s side has focused on improving their defense throughout the week, noting that it will need to be top-notch against a team like Rewa.

“Rewa is a very good side and we know they will be very hard to beat since playing at their home ground as well, but we have worked on a game plan, and surely if my players follow that they’ll come out victorious.”

He also mentions that the weather will play a huge factor in their performance today, but they are ready for whatever Rewa has in store for them.

Nasinu will face Rewa at their home turf at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

