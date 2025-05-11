Doge apologizes to mothers across the country

Fijian Drua captain Mesake Doge on left

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Mesake Doge has issued an apology to mothers across the country after the team’s loss to the Blues, a match they had hoped to win in honor of Mother’s Day.

The team entered the game with strong motivation, aiming to dedicate a victory both to the nation’s mothers and to the memory of Josaia Raisuqe, a fellow Fijian rugby player who passed away earlier in the week in France.

Despite their determination, the Drua were unable to secure the win and expressed disappointment in the outcome.

“To all the mothers out there, firstly we want to apologies. The boys came out firing today and our intention was to win, especially for our mothers. They’ve done a lot for us and it’s quite disappointing for us like coach said on the result today. We would like to wish all mothers Happy Mother’s Day, I know you still love us but the boys are disappointed.”

With the loss behind them, the team is now focused on regrouping and building momentum for their remaining Super Rugby matches.

The Drua are set to take on the Western Force this weekend at Churchill Park in Lautoka, followed by a clash against the Queensland Reds at the end of the month.

