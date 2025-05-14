ATS to compensate workers

Air Terminal Services will pay out more than $6 million in compensation to a total of 398 workers who were impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The payout will be fully funded by ATS, with no money coming from the government’s budget.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the payment is a gesture of goodwill and closure, not just compensation.

The compensation will be rolled out on the 19th of this month.

“This pay out like the decisions we made right at the beginning of our tenure when we came into government in 2023. This is a continuation of what government had committed to do to bring back not only the rights of our workers, but also to provide justice where we felt that they deserved.”

Professor Prasad says the company is now in a strong position after recording $11m in profit in 2022 and $16m in 2023, following major losses of $2.77m in 2020 and $4.23m in 2021 during the pandemic.

Professor Prasad confirmed that this does not set a precedent for other payouts from the government, including to those laid off due to the no jab no job policy.

He says this aligns with the Coalition Government’s broader commitment to restoring workers’ rights and working in partnership with unions and stakeholders.

Professor Prasad says ATS has also maintained an on-time performance of 98.9 percent, handled 8,737 flights in 2024, an 8 percent increase from 2023, and produced 2,179,383 in-flight meals this year, a 7 percent rise from the previous year.

The payout includes $4,327,844 to 176 reinstated employees as payment for 1.5 years’ gross base pay.

A total of $1,394,160 will go to 157 contracted employees, with $8,000 each for those who rejoined before 31st December 2021 and $6,000 each for those who returned between 1st January and 31st December 2022.

Additionally, $338,550 will be paid to 61 retirees and voluntary early retirees, and $22,200 will go to four medically unfit workers, with each receiving $5,000.

