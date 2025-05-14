Kativerata impressed with FNRL U18 side

Fiji National Rugby League head coach Wise Kativerata has observed a significant improvement in the Under 18 Academy squad currently in camp, compared to the inaugural group that assembled when the program began in 2023.

The team entered camp on Monday evening and their attitude and hunger for the game were evident from the outset.

After just one night, the players were up early without needing to be woken and this was an encouraging sign of their dedication and discipline.

Kativerata says their eagerness to rise ahead of schedule reflected how much they value the opportunity and how seriously they are embracing the pathway.

“I was out here at 4.15am and I was surprised to see they were already awake by 3.30am. We started Academy in 2023 and back then we had to wake that batch up. But this group, majority of them are school leavers, they sit in the village and for them to get ready at that time to come and train just amazes me.”

Their commitment, he says, bodes well for the future of rugby league in Fiji.

He adds that the initiative to incorporate basic life skills training into their program will help the young men grow not only into better athletes but also into responsible citizens of the country.

The side is currently preparing to host the Tongan Under-18 Schoolboys next Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

