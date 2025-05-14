First start for Baselala in Drua's final home game

Philip Baselala. [File Photo]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Philip Baselala will make his first start of the season against the Western Force in Round 14 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Coach Glen Jackson says the youngster has previously provided impact off the bench and now gets his first starting role, a big vote of confidence from the coaching staff.

This weekend’s match will also see flanker Etonia Waqa return to the starting 15 after recovering from injury.

Etonia Waqa. [File Photo]

In the Drua’s starting 15, Haereiti Hetet retains his place to start at loosehead prop, Samuela Tawake gets to start at tighthead with season co-captain Tevita Ikanivere back to lead his side this week and starting at hooker.

Locks Mesake Vocevoce and Isoa Nasilasila retain their spots in the middle row.

Waqa starts at blindside flanker with Isoa Tuwai retaining his place at openside.

Elia Canakaivata starts the match as the number 8 loose forward.



Elia Canakaivata. [File Photo]

In the backline, Baselala starts at halfback, partnering Kemu Valetini, who is at flyhalf.

Taniela Rakuro starts the match on the left wing with speedster Ponipate Loganimasi starting on the right wing.

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre is at inside centre with Iosefo Masi returning to the team this week at outside centre.

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula starts at fullback this week.



Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula. [File Photo]

For bench impact this week, Jackson has named Mesulame Dolokoto as backup hooker, the experienced Peni Ravai at loosehead and Mesake Doge covering the tighthead prop position.

Leone Rotuisolia covers for the locks while Kitione Salawa backs up the loose forward trio.

Leone Nawai will cover halfback.

Inia Tabuavou will cover the centres, and fan favourite Selestino Ravutaumada completes the matchday squad as backline utility.



Inia Tabuavou. [File Photo]

The Drua will be looking to make this weekend’s match their 10th straight win in Lautoka, which is known as their fortress.

The Drua and Western Force will meet at 3.35pm at Churchill Park.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

