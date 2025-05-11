Yaqona consumption taken out of context: Tui Suva

The government’s decision to align Kava Bar closing hours with those of nightclubs has sparked mixed reactions across the country.

While some in the business sector and religious groups have voiced concerns, the Vanua has backed the move, saying the use of Yaqona has drifted from its traditional role and is now affecting family life.

They stressed that the change is necessary to restore balance and protect cultural values as some Kava bars are open 24/7.

Article continues after advertisement

Great Council of Chiefs member, Turaga Na Tui Suva Sanaila Madanavosa, says the rise in Yaqona consumption at Kava Bars is eroding traditional values and affecting family life.

“What was once a sacred practice in rural settings, where culture and tradition were preserved, has now been diluted. In those times, people understood their traditional roles well. Today, that understanding is fading, as meaningless conversations take over in these modern environments.”

Madanavosa adds that gone are the days when villagers would know and fully understand their traditional roles, as meaningless conversations take over in modern environments such as Kava Bars.

He further recommends that Yaqona consumption take place within homes and communities, where it can foster positive and meaningful conversations.

Assistant Minister for Public Works and Transport, Naisa Tuinaceva, highlighted that the new closing hours will have a positive impact on road safety.

“I think it’s good, we don’t want to see doped drivers on the road. I think it’s a mix of different things, security, reducing crimes and safety on the road, that’s the idea behind it”

The new directive on Kava Bar operating hours, according to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, aims to keep people and the street safe while also bolstering family quality time amid the increasing social issues in the country.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.