School drug counselling uncovers meth use

The National Substance Abuse Advisory Council has confirmed that no cases of cocaine use have been reported in schools, but there have been a few instances of methamphetamine use.

Acting Chief Executive Josua Naisele says meth use often comes to light during counselling sessions for marijuana-related cases.

“It’s not directly to meth, but when we are doing counselling for marijuana, then in the course of counselling, then they reveal, I’ve also tried that one, I’ve also tried this one. So when they reveal, we try to help them as much as we can in guiding them. But from school, there are no cases of meth being reported from school, so to speak. And that is one good thing.”

Article continues after advertisement

Naisele says five meth-related cases were recorded last year, but none had progressed to the stage of addiction.

He also revealed that some Year 8 students have been found using marijuana.

Naisele emphasized that their current focus is on managing drug-related issues within schools, but acknowledged that drug activity outside of the school environment remains a concern due to limited monitoring.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.