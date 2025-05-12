Jackson optimistic of Drua’s future

Despite not getting the desired results recently in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson remains optimistic about the team’s future.

Acknowledging the challenges of competing at the highest level, Jackson says the team is putting in maximum effort every week to improve and deliver results.

However, Jackson is confident that the team is heading in the right direction and believes better days are ahead.

“We’re doing everything in our power to try and win it, it’s a tough competition. But I believe in a year or two with the right people we’re going to be a quality team.”

Jackson’s focus remains on long-term growth, development, and creating a competitive side that can consistently challenge the best in the competition.

The Drua will face the Western Force on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3.35pm, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

