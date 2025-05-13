Accident in Ra claims one life, three hospitalized

A man in his 60s has died following a road accident in Ra last night while another three people remain admitted in hospital.

Police say the deceased was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a man in his 30s.

The vehicle veered off the Kings Road near Wairuku in Ra, causing serious injuries to all occupants.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim, three other passengers and the driver were all rushed to the Rakiraki Hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

Two of the three passengers remain admitted at the Rakiraki Hospital while the third victim has been transferred to the Lautoka Aspen Hospital.

Police say the driver will be questioned soon as the investigation continues.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.