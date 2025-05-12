Storm thumps West Tigers

[ Source: ABC ]

Wests Tigers head coach Benji Marshall didn’t hold back after his side suffered a crushing 64-0 defeat at the hands of the Melbourne Storm in Round 10 of the NRL.

Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen delivered a record-breaking performance, racking up 36 points in a dominant display. The Tigers struggled from start to finish and never looked competitive at any stage of the match.

Meanwhile, in AFL action, a desperate diving tackle from Richmond defender Tom Brown proved decisive in a narrow two-point win over West Coast at the MCG on Sunday afternoon.

With just 38 seconds remaining, a contested mark in the center gave the Eagles one final chance to snatch their first win of the 2025 season.

A quick handball chain found substitute Tom Gross streaming towards the 50-metre line, but Brown’s last-ditch effort denied a potential game-winning score and sealed victory for Richmond.

