32 recruits to join next RFMF intake after oversight

[Source: RMFM / Facebook ]

Thirty-two individuals who were turned away despite having their names published for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces’ Basic Recruit Training Course will now be included in the next intake, scheduled for August.

Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai clarified that these individuals will not need to reapply and their previously approved medical board clearances will remain valid.

The RFMF had initially published a list of 183 recruits on social media and in various media outlets three days before the scheduled intake. However, only 151 were accepted last Saturday.

Among those affected were individuals who had travelled long distances, including from outer islands.

Major General Kalouniwai acknowledged an administrative oversight, stating that a larger number of names were released than the actual intake capacity.

He explained that the limitation was due to available training resources, and the need to maintain safety, training effectiveness, and overall quality.

He also emphasized the importance of physical fitness and avoiding illegal substances which are key requirements for enlistment.

