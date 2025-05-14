Police warn officers over failure to record complaints

The Fiji Police Force has issued a strong warning to officers following reports that some have refused to lodge formal complaints from members of the public, including cases of animal abuse.

During the presentation of the Force’s 2020–2021 Annual Report, Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence Deputy Chair Rinesh Sharma said some complainants have had to cite the law to get officers to act.

In response, Head of Planning and Research ACP Aporosa Lutunauga states that any officer who fails to follow this directive will face disciplinary action.

He adds the division, led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, is responsible for addressing internal breaches and maintaining accountability across the organisation.

“The Commissioner of Police have spoken very hard on this to the Fiji Police Agency when going around to ensure that every complainant that comes in to the police station or police post and reports a matter, it must and it must be written down. It must be received.”

ACP Lutunauga is also urging public to report such conduct directly to the Internal Affairs and Professional Standards Division.

