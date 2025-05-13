Ancelotti to leave Real Madrid to coach Brazil

[ Source: BBC SPORTS ]

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will leave the Spanish club at the end of the season to become the new national team coach of Brazil.

The 65-year-old Italian will officially take charge of Brazil on 26 May following the conclusion of the La Liga season.

He leaves the Santiago Bernabeu as one of the club’s most successful managers.

Ancelotti won 15 trophies across two spells as Real manager and last season led Los Blancos to a Champions League and La Liga double.

However, his exit from Real comes after Sunday’s El Clasico defeat left Real seven points behind leaders Barcelona with three games remaining.

Barring a spectacular collapse from Barcelona, that result all but confirmed that Real will end the season without a trophy for the first time in four years.

