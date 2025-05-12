Israel's Herzog calls on international community to help with new Gaza aid plan

Source: Reuters

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog called on the international community to help with its new plan to distribute aid directly to the people of Gaza and cut out Palestinian group Hamas from the process.

“What Israel has offered, in order to prevent Hamas from controlling (humanitarian aid) distribution … is a new mechanism which will enable the distribution of aid directly to the people of Gaza,” Herzog said at an event in Berlin.

