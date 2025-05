Source: Reuters

France will respond to Algeria’s “unjustified” decision to expel 15 French officials, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday, as relations between the countries worsened further.

France’s ties with its former colony have long been complicated, but took a turn for the worse last year when President Emmanuel Macron angered Algeria by backing Morocco’s position over the disputed Western Sahara region.

