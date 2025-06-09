Marist and FBC sign MoU to broadcast Fiji Bitter Marist 7s live

The Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will be broadcast live on television this year following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Marist Rugby Club and the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.

The agreement ensures nationwide coverage of the prestigious tournament as it celebrates its 50th anniversary, a major milestone for one of Fiji’s largest grassroots rugby competitions.

Marist Rugby Club president Lawrence Tikaram described the partnership as a significant step forward for the tournament and grassroots rugby development.

“It’s been 50 years for the tournament, which is a remarkable feat, and having FBC come on board to provide the imagery, the view and the sound is another step change for grassroots development, and for that we are truly grateful.”

He acknowledged the longstanding relationship between Marist and FBC, noting that both organisations have played key roles in promoting and developing grassroots rugby across the country.

Tikaram said this year’s golden celebration is expected to be one of the biggest editions yet, with over 120 teams set to compete across three days and more than 200 matches scheduled.

FBC Chief Executive Officer Tarun Patel thanked the Marist Club for placing its confidence in the national broadcaster.

“We thank the Marist Club for partnering with us and acknowledging all the sponsors, players, team officials and clubs that have contributed to making this a golden year.”

He added that FBC’s coverage team is prepared to deliver quality broadcast production to ensure both players and viewers can fully enjoy the tournament.

The Fiji Bitter Marist 7s remains one of the country’s premier rugby sevens competitions, providing a key platform for grassroots talent while drawing national and regional attention each year.

