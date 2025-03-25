Major boost for Ba Rugby

Ba Rugby Union & NewWorld IGA Representatives.

The Ba Rugby Union has joined forces with a local leading supermarket in a bid to prepare their women’s 15s rugby side for the upcoming Ranadi Cup in August.

Coming on board for the next two years as sponsors is NewWorld IGA, with their focus on developing grassroots rugby for the union.

Women’s Rugby Director for Ba, Luse Vula, thanked NewWorld for their dedication towards grassroots rugby.

Article continues after advertisement

She says their women’s main team has been working hard since joining the Ranadi Cup in 2022 to qualify for the

Marama Championship and this sponsorship is a boost for the team in this direction.

“Foremost to NewWorld IGA, for coming on board and being God sent to Ba Rugby Union in terms of sponsorship. Of course,e it is true that we don’t have sponsorship for women’s rugby, but we’re very grateful we’ve got this opportunity.”

Vula, who is a former Waratahs and Wallaroos front rower, says talent in Ba is abundant, all they need is the support.

Preparations for the Ranadi Cup later this year are already underway.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.