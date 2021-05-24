Lautoka coach impressed with strong return

Lautoka is impressed with their performance having returned to the field after months of lockdown.

The blues defeated hosts Navua 2-1 to remain at the top of the Digicel Premier League ladder.

A confident Imdad Ali says the Blues came into the match knowing they would defeat Navua but they had to do it the hard way as visitors on rival’s home soil.

“Well according to how the boys have played, they have played very well. They played according to the plan, the game plan that we had. We knew that we will beat Navua but we knew that is going to be hard to beat Navua here especially on the home turf. Navua is a good team”

Ali says at the end of the day its three points that matter.

Lautoka will face defending champions Suva next.