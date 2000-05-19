Kulas prioritize international exposure

[ Source: Fiji Football Association ]

The Fiji Kulas, coached by Angeline Chua, are actively seeking opportunities for vital international experience as they prepare for upcoming FIFA International Friendlies.

The team is currently in camp, bringing together experienced players and promising new talent.

Chua has integrated several young players into the extended squad, including two from the Under 16 team who have made an impact in the Women’s Super League, and a handful of Under 19 players to ensure sufficient numbers for effective 11 vs 11 training.

“We really try to push hard to play the games because one of the things that is lacking is the experience to play internationally.”

Chua emphasizes the need for consistent matches against international opponents, noting that without them, players can be prone to nervousness, as seen in recent friendly games.

The Kulas recently played two practice matches against the Vanuatu team, who were unexpectedly in Fiji.

Even in these matches, some players exhibited nervousness.

The upcoming FIFA International Friendlies, featuring two crucial ‘A’ matches against Papua New Guinea on May 30th and June 2nd, are therefore considered invaluable opportunities for the team to gain necessary experience.

