Karate, more than self defense

The YMCA Suva held their first Inter-dojo Karate competition, which saw five clubs from across the country participate.

The competition attracted 49 participants in various grades.

The competition featured the ‘Kata’ where students compete against each other to demonstrate their skills in a series of set Goju-Ryu karate techniques.

The ‘Kumite’ featured students of similar abilities match together to attempt to score points in a controlled fight.

Lead instructor Kyoshi Steven Brown believes empowering the children at the grassroots level builds their confidence, discipline, good health, better focus in school and heightened alertness.

Brown adds through the skills learnt in karate, girls are better able to defend themselves and face all adversities in life.