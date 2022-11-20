Kangaroos overpower Samoa for World Cup title

Australia clinched its 12th World Cup title after securing a 30-10 win over Samoa in the Rugby League World Cup final this morning.

The Kangaroos have wom three times in a row, coming away with the trophy in 9 of the last 10 tournaments dating back to 1975.

Centre Latrell Mitchell scored Australia’s first try, charging onto a Nathan Cleary short ball. Only moments later, Josh Addo-Carr broke through the defensive line to find fullback James Tedesco who burnt the defence to score.

Backrower Liam Martin scored Australia’s third, managing to ground the ball with Samoan defenders draped over him.

Mal Meninga’s side went into the break with a 14-0 lead.

Cleary once again took over finding Cameron Murray flying onto the ball to score in the second spell.

Samoan playmaker Jarome Luai produced a moment of magic to find Kelma Tuilagi in space who passed to Brian To’o on the right wing for his side’s first try.

But Australia hit back with a smart James Tedesco try, running onto a switch play for Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster.

Samoan centre Stephen Crichton gave his side a glimmer of hope, scoring yet another intercept try on the big stage but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback.

Fullback James Tedesco was named Player of the Match as Latrell Mitchell once again jumped over for another with only seconds to go.

[Source: Fox Sports]