Scanner broke down ahead of Melbourne Cup

Preparations for the Melbourne Cup have not been going according to plan with days away from ‘the race that stops the nation’.

This is after the CT scanner, the machine used to check a horse’s fitness and detect any unknown injuries, broke down.

Only 19 out of the 35 fourth acceptors for the Melbourne Cup had been scanned by the device, meaning 16 of the final acceptors for the race have not yet been examined.

Organizers are working with the manufacturer to find a replacement part for the CT scanner from the US, but there is no guarantee it will arrive in time given the impacts of COVID-19 on international postage.

Two horses have been ruled out of the Melbourne Cup after failing their CT scanner tests.

Young Werther was considered one of the fancies for the race but trainer Danny O’Brien will not be running in the Cup.

The Melbourne Cup race will be held next Tuesday and you can watch the action LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.