Hojlund fires Napoli into Super Cup final

Rasmus Hojlund scores the winner for Napoli [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Rasmus Hojlund delivered a decisive performance as Napoli defeated Italian Super Cup holders AC Milan 2-0 in their semi-final clash on Thursday.

The Danish forward played a key role in both goals, setting up David Neres for the opener in the 39th minute before sealing the win himself after the break.

Hojlund burst down the left before cutting the ball back for Neres to tap home, with Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan unable to keep it out.

The 21-year-old then doubled Napoli’s lead in the 64th minute, muscling his way into the box and firing a tight-angle shot past Maignan to put the result beyond doubt.

Napoli will now face the winners of Friday’s semi-final between Inter Milan and Bologna in the Italian Super Cup final on Monday.

