Fiji Women’s dominates Oceania Pacific Cup

Divyankar Kumar

The Fiji Women’s Hockey side continues to stamp their mark on their home turf at the national Hockey Center in Suva, after beating New Zealand Pasifika 4-2 in the Oceania Pacific Cup competition.

The side remains undefeated after thumping Samoa 9-1 and Tonga 12-0 yesterday.

Co-captain Divyankar Kumar played a vital role in her side’s win today over NZ Pasifika, scoring a goal in the third quarter.

Article continues after advertisement

She believes her side started their campaign at the tournament on a high, and they aim to continue their winning ways and defend their turf.

“I think everybody did well with the communication, everybody was composed and we were able to just keep it there and play our game.”

While the side has been performing well over the past two days, she has been reminding her players to keep giving their best and not underestimate any team.

The side plays Vanuatu at 4.15pm and faces Fiji Warriors at 11.45pm