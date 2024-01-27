Fiji 5s women's lose to Australia

[Source: Fiji Hockey Federation/ Facebook]

The Fiji women’s hockey side lost to Australia 3-8 in the playoff for 11th place of the 5’s World Cup in Oman.

Lora Bukalidi and Lala Ravatu scored a goal each in the first half as Fiji trailed 2-5 at halftime.

Fiji could only manage one goal after the breather to Divyankar Kumar as Australia piled on three more goals.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile the national men’s side will take on United States in its Pool D clash at 9:50pm tomorrow.