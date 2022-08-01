Good learning experience for Fong

[Photo: Supplied / Martin Fong]

Fiji Lawn bowler Martin Fong is living the dream as he represents Fiji at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Fong is part of the Fiji Lawn Bowls men’s triples team that has qualified for the semi-finals tomorrow.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Fong says he was nervous at the start but with the help from his teammates, he was able adjust to the intensity of the competition.

“It was intimidating at first, but as long as Semesa was my Skip, he always kept me grounded. So it was good that he kept encouraging me. As the game progressed, we noticed that our game started to improve, and going into tomorrow, we are going to the semi-finals.”

Fiji will play the semi-final at 8.30pm tomorrow.