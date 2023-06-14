Scheffler weighs change of putters for US Open

[Source: Reuters ]

World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler acknowledged that he is weighing a change to a bigger putter but said it remains to be seen whether he will be debuting a new flat stick at this week’s U.S. Open.

The American, who called putting “an art,” said an off week on the greens probably cost him a win at Memorial earlier this month.

The 2022 Masters champion is one of the favourites to win the title in Los Angeles and said he will need all facets of his game working if he hopes to conquer the tricky course.