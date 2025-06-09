Former Wallaby is new Drua CEO

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has announced former Wallabies flanker Jeff Miller as its new Chief Executive Officer, taking over from Mark Evans who will step down in December.

Miller brings a wealth of experience both on and off the field, having been capped 26 times for Australia between 1986 and 1991 and playing a key role in the Wallabies’ victorious 1991 Rugby World Cup campaign.

The former Queensland Reds captain and coach later transitioned into leadership roles, serving as Chief Executive, President and Chairman of the Queensland Rugby Union.

His administrative career has been widely credited with strengthening pathways and governance in Australian rugby.

A stalwart of Queensland rugby, Miller played 69 matches for the Reds as an openside flanker, and was also part of the inaugural Wallabies squad at the 1987 Rugby World Cup.

His rugby journey began with the Australian Under-21s, where he featured against Fiji U21 in 1982 at Ballymore.

Evans, who has led the Drua since 2022, will remain in charge until the end of the year to ensure a smooth handover.

