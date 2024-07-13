Yakin extends contract with Switzerland after Euros success

[Source: Reuters]

Coach Murat Yakin has extended his contract with Switzerland after leading the country to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, the Swiss Football Association said on Friday.

Yakin and his assistant coach Giorgio Contini have both renewed their contracts, with the details to be announced on Monday.

Switzerland knocked Italy out with a 2-0 win in the round of 16, and England had to rely on penalty kicks to eliminate them in the quarter-finals.