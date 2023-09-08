Yada possibly sitting out final

Aporosa Yada.

There might be a shift in the Fiji Football Men’s Under-23 team for the OFC Men’s Olympics Qualifier final dance against New Zealand today.

This is after Lautoka’s Aporosa Yada sustained an injury during their encounter with the Solomon Islands in the semi-final.

Yada, who has been an instrumental player in their pool games and semi-finals, will most likely be replaced by Gulam Razool.

However, a confirmation will be made after the physiotherapist observes him this morning.

Meanwhile, Fiji will be out on their best as they wouldn’t want to repeat history by falling short to the same opponent as they did in the pool game.

Fiji will be meeting the hosts at 7pm tonight.

You can watch it live on the FBC 2 channel.