Xavier girls on song in IDC

Defending champion of the Digicel Fiji Secondary School IDC Xavier College has bagged its second win and is on course to the quarter-finals.

The girls’ team was too strong for newcomers Latter Day Saints piling a massive 13 goals to none this morning.

Vunimoli has also qualified for the quarter-finals after beating Nadi Sangam 2-1.

Looking at the results of some U19 games that have been completed, Natabua beat Rishikul 3-1, Labasa Muslim defeated AD Patel 1-0, Bulileka College fell to Vashist Muni 1-0, Vunimono beat Sigatoka Methodist 1-0 and Kamil Muslim College edged Korovuto College 2-1.

Games continue at All Saints Secondary School grounds 1 and 2, Batikama, Labasa Sangam, and Labasa Muslim grounds A and B.