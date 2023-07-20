Women’s World Cup starts tonight

[Source: Ford Football Ferns/ Facebook]

The ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks-off today as 32 nations battle for supremacy in host countries, Australia and New Zealand.

The Football Ferns opens the tournament tonight at 7 taking on Norway at Eden Park.

There have been mixed reactions from football gurus in New Zealand with some tipping their home team to make the knock-out phase of the tournament while others are drawing critic from their underwhelming form building up to the World Cup.

Football Ferns were on a 10-match winless streak and ended this with a 2-0 win over Vietnam in a friendly international match a week ago.

Despite all the outside noise, player Paige Satchell says they have set an ambitious plan and they will see to its success.

“When we step out on the field against Norway we really put on a great performance and show how hard we’ve been working. This isn’t just nine weeks of camp, this team has been working hard for years and years so we’re excited to show NZ what we’ve got.”

Although ticket sales have been slow in New Zealand compared to Australia, the team is calling on fans to fill up Eden Park and cheer the team on.

In the Football Ferns is Grace Jale who is the first Fijian woman to represent New Zealand in a World Cup.

You can watch tonight’s match live on FBC Sports.