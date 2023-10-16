Win possible through Ba fans who painted stadium black

RC Manubhai Ba coach Asif Khan says it has been long since the HFC Stadium was bathed in black, with Ba fans from across the nation coming together to create an electrifying atmosphere at the Courts Inter-District Championship final.

In the Super Premier final held yesterday, Ba shone brightly, outclassing Tigers Lautoka with a resounding 2-1 victory.

Khan attributes this triumph to the unwavering dedication and sheer determination of his team, coupled with the passionate support of the fans who transformed the stadium into a sea of black.

“In national stadium Ba has after a long time won something, so I would like to dedicate this win to the friends of Ba the President of the team, the management of the team and the supporters, the players and their families and my families.”

He expresses immense joy at the team’s ability to finally return home, as they had spent an extended period away from their families due to camp preparations.

This victory, in his eyes, is not just a sporting achievement but a heartwarming reunion with their loved ones.

Regarding Ba’s future plans, Khan remains mysterious.

He shares that, for now, their primary focus is on relishing this moment and reuniting with their families after a prolonged separation.

The future may hold new challenges, but for now, it’s all about savoring the sweet taste of victory and homecoming.